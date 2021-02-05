Covid testing site for people with symptoms to open in Northwick Park

Published: 11:38 PM February 5, 2021

A third Covid-19 testing site is to open in Northwick Park for people with symptoms of the virus.

The site at Northwick Park Sports Pavilion, in Capital Ring, will open on Tuesday (February 9).

The two other sites are in Harlesden Town Garden, Challenge Close, and the large car park in London Road, Wembley.

Cllr Neil Nerva, Brent Council’s lead member for public health, said: “I’m so pleased we’ve been able to open a third testing site, once again in the heart of the community, ensuring that those living locally with symptoms can access testing easily.

“This new site will help us increase our testing capacity so we can test even more people and in turn, help to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and keep Brent safe.”

You may also want to watch:

Those with coronavirus symptoms including a fever, a persistent cough or a change in their sense of taste or smell must stay at home for 10 days and book a test by calling Brent Council on 020 8937 4440.

People can also book online, via the NHS Covid-19 app or by calling 119.



