Published: 12:59 PM May 25, 2021

Surge testing is taking place in a number of wards in Brent as the borough sees a rise in the rates of new Covid-19 variants.

People living in St Raphaels, Stonebridge, Wembley North, Wembley West, Alperton West, Tokyngton and Kensal Green are encouraged to get tested for coronavirus even if they display no symptoms.

Positive tests will be checked to see what strain of the virus the individual has been infected with.

The announcement comes after cases of the Indian variant were detected in Brent.

Brent Council is also working with a number of schools including Alperton Community, Preston Manor, Michaela Community and Lycee International De Londres to encourage students and staff take a PCR test before the half term break.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England, said: “Following close monitoring of cases across London of the variant of concern first identified in India, we have decided to take early preventative action in five North West London boroughs.

“Rates of Covid-19 in London remain low overall but variant cases are present in many parts of the city.

"As such, we are continuously assessing situations on a local, sub-regional and city-wide level so we can act early and decisively to prevent cases from spreading.

“If you are asked to come forward for a PCR test as part of the effort in these areas, please get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms. If your test is positive, self-isolate immediately and engage with contact tracers to help stop the spread of variants in the local community.

“If everyone plays their part by continuing to follow the public health advice in their local area, and getting vaccinated when invited, we can break chains of transmission and keep all of London safe.”

Anyone over the age of 32 can now book their first jab on the NHS website.

The Wembley Vaccination Centre, in Fulton Road, Wembley Park, is offering walk-in appointments. People should bring ID and their NHS number.

You can order at-home tests at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or visit a testing site.

Those who test positive may be eligible for a £500 support payment if they are on a lower income and cannot go to work because they are self-isolating.

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/selfisolationsupport











