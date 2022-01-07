News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
How many Covid patients are there in north west London hospitals?

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:48 PM January 7, 2022
General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, No

Here's how Covid-19 patients are currently being treated by the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park Hospital - Credit: PA

With the Omicron variant spreading across the capital, here's how many Covid-19 patients there are in north west London hospitals.

The latest government data for the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH) shows there were 142 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on December 28.

This is the highest daily count since February last year.

The current number represents a 43 per cent rise in one week on the 99 cases recorded on December 21.

There were 12 confirmed Covid patients were being treated in mechanical ventilation beds across the hospitals, data shows.

LNWH manages three hospitals in Brent - Northwick Park and St Mark's near Harrow and Central Middlesex in Park Royal - as well as Ealing Hospital.

