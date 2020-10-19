NHS team brings its Covid-19 infection prevention training to Alperton temple

A Covid-busting NHS team brought their training to a temple in Alperton.

Central North West London (CNWL) nurses Jenny Lanyero, Rash Patel and Judith Greening provided Covid-19 infection prevention training to 11 adults and a child at the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir in Ealing Road on October 9.

Alperton recorded the highest death rate from coronavirus in the country in the three months from March.

During that time, Alperton East had the highest proportion of deaths with the virus (79 per cent), followed by Stonebridge (67pc).

Nurses Jenny and Judith kickstarted the training with the Somali community in Church End in August with a group who now make their own masks and deliver training within their community.

Rash said: “I think it worked really well. The information was simple but very important.

“Both priests mentioned some challenges with people coming into the temple.

“We spoke about our partnership with Brent Council and Brent commissioners as well as the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivities, always stressing the importance of keeping up with infection prevention control measures – distance, face coverings and hand washing.”

The team also talked about being vigilant in shops.

She added: “It was evident material needs to be available in Gujarati, which we hope to make available soon.

“We will continue to keep in touch with the temple by sharing information as well as further training if required.”

Jenny said: “We’re just so pleased to be able to work with local communities to support them manage this extraordinary and unprecedented situation.

“The plan was to replicate the support provided to the Church End community to the Alperton community. These were the areas in Brent where people suffered extensively from the coronavirus and we wanted to engage with them and see how we can support them to be more prepared in case of a second wave.

“Before the training, we were treated to a beautiful prayer session. The building is incredibly beautiful and very peaceful, totally mesmerising; it was a lovely unexpected treat.”

Narendra Patel, treasurer at the temple, said: “Everyone was pleased, I heard nothing negative and the volunteers and priests were pleased these staff came to them. Thank you very much.”