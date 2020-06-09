Search

Advanced search

New Covid-19 testing site opens in Harlesden as virus “is still killing people in the community” says council chief

PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 09 June 2020

Covid-19 testing site opening in Harlesden. Picture: Brent Council

Covid-19 testing site opening in Harlesden. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A Covid-19 testing site is opening in Harlesden for local residents worried they may have the virus.

The testing site opens every day from tomorrow (June 10) at Harlesden Town Garden, in Challenge Close, from 10am to 5pm.

As this area has one of the highest death tolls from COVID-19 in the UK, it’s hoped that the testing site will help to drive down these numbers by ensuring that those who have symptoms can get tested in an “easily accessible location locally”, Brent Council said.

You may also want to watch:

Those testing positive can then take the necessary steps to self-isolate at home and prevent the spread of the virus.

Brent Council leader, Cllr Muhammed Butt, said: “COVID-19 has not gone away and it is still killing people in our community.

“I am urging any local residents, if they have symptoms, to get tested now to protect yourself and others, and help to stop the spread of this virus.”

Tests must be booked by calling Brent Council on 020 8937 4440 from 9am to 5pm any day of the week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Murder investigation after sisters found dead in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter rallies in Brent

Families and friends march in Roundwood Park as part of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Black Lives Matter

Teenager arrested after two-year-old boy was shot in Harlesden is bailed

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Murder investigation after sisters found dead in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter rallies in Brent

Families and friends march in Roundwood Park as part of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Black Lives Matter

Teenager arrested after two-year-old boy was shot in Harlesden is bailed

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Substitutes to be allowed in Test matches

The Ageas Bowl will host England's Test match with the West Indies

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak
Drive 24