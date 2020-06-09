New Covid-19 testing site opens in Harlesden as virus “is still killing people in the community” says council chief

Covid-19 testing site opening in Harlesden. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A Covid-19 testing site is opening in Harlesden for local residents worried they may have the virus.

The testing site opens every day from tomorrow (June 10) at Harlesden Town Garden, in Challenge Close, from 10am to 5pm.

As this area has one of the highest death tolls from COVID-19 in the UK, it’s hoped that the testing site will help to drive down these numbers by ensuring that those who have symptoms can get tested in an “easily accessible location locally”, Brent Council said.

Those testing positive can then take the necessary steps to self-isolate at home and prevent the spread of the virus.

Brent Council leader, Cllr Muhammed Butt, said: “COVID-19 has not gone away and it is still killing people in our community.

“I am urging any local residents, if they have symptoms, to get tested now to protect yourself and others, and help to stop the spread of this virus.”

Tests must be booked by calling Brent Council on 020 8937 4440 from 9am to 5pm any day of the week.