Video

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Brent

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson PA Wire/PA Images

Covid-19 is on the rise again in Brent according to the borough’s director of public health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Melanie Smith has said the number of confirmed cases in the last few weeks has gone up by 70 per cent.

She said: “People aged between 20-39 years old are the most affected group. This is concerning. We need to take action now to protect our loves ones and our community.”

The government has banned social gatherings of more than six people indoors or outdoors from Monday September 14 with a few exceptions including work spaces and schools.

Those who fail to comply will be fined £100.

“Of course, we all want to go about our daily lives and return to some sort of normality but as we leave our homes more the risks increase. Put bluntly, coronavirus has not gone away and it is still killing people,” Dr Smith added.

“To prevent a second lockdown, it’s vitally important that everyone follows the NHS advice to wash their hands regularly, for at least 20 seconds, to wear a face covering when keeping apart from others isn’t possible and to get tested urgently, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms.

“If you do test positive, or have been in contact with someone who has, you must stay at home.

“We all desperately want to avoid a situation where we cannot visit each other’s homes again.

“Like all areas, Brent has an outbreak management plan that first and foremost aims to prevent a second lockdown but also prepares us should we need to react quickly if confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the coming weeks.

“But if everyone strictly follows the NHS advice we can avoid this and slowly get back to doing the things we love.”

Brent Council has developed a page on its website which collates all information , advice and guidance in different formats and also links to translations.

A spokesperson said: “We are trying hard to raise awareness of this service, which will be helpful for many residents.

“A signpost to it will be included on the letter that is being delivered to households.”

Visit: brent.gov.uk/your-community/coronavirus/public-health-advice/accessible-formats-and-different-languages