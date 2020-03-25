Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital charity launches Covid-19 Appeal to support staff

Panna Pala and Sujata Patel from the finance team at LNWH Charity co-ordinating donations. Picture: LNWH Archant

The charity backing Northwick Park Hospital has launched an appeal to direct care packs and support to staff who need it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

LNWH Charity, the charity partner for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, and the LNWH Occupational Health department, have launched a COVID-19 Staff Well-being Appeal and are coordinating all donations and gifts.

An Appeal Team has been set up to use any funds raised to provide psychological support, healthy food, care packs and quiet spaces for hospital staff to relax during their breaks.

Appeal Team lead Victoria Manning said the public response to the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on staff has been “incredible”.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support for our wonderful NHS staff as they cope with the difficulties of the current situation.”

“Individuals, businesses and organisations throughout Ealing, Harrow and Brent have been amazingly generous with pledges of support for all our staff facing this most unprecedented of challenges.

“We want to make sure that this amazing support is coordinated effectively.”

Donate on its Justgiving page, online at lnwhcharity.org.uk/donate or by emailing lnwh-tr.charity@nhs.net