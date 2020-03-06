Multiple cases of coronovirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Multiple coronovirus cases have been confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital.

Dr Martin Kuper, a medical director at the Watford Road hospital, issued a letter to patientss and visitors yesterday (March 5).

According to the letter more than one patient is being treated for the disease.

This comes as the total number of cases in London has reached 25, according to the Department of Health, which could not confirm how many at the hospital.

The government has said the UK is moving to towards the 'delay' phase of its virus plan as nationally cases hit 115 and one woman in her 70s has died.

In the letter Dr Kuper said: "We are writing to let you know that here at Northwick Park Hospital we are currently treating patients with a respiratory illness known as novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

"Northwick Park Hospital is one of a group of hospitals chosen to care for coronavirus patients.

"We have experienced doctors, nurses and other staff in the country, capable of dealing with this illness.

"While this is a new coronavirus, our doctors have extensive experience of treating infectious diseases - many of which are treated without the level of public interest this has received.

"We also have appropriate facilities designed to provide the best care for patients who have the virus whilst keeping everyone else being treated at Northwick Park Hospital safe."

The hospital trust put out a tweet on Thursday saying it was testing its coronovirus pathways and that there was "no need to be alarmed".

"This is being carried out in line with all our emergency planning exercises, to ensure we are ready to cope with any major incident,"@LNWHU_NHS

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect people's lungs and airways.

It's caused by a virus called coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China.

Symptoms include a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness, according the NHS.

If you have recently been to an affected area and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service for further advice - the public are asked not to visit a doctor or hospital.

People are encouraged to wash their hands more often and follow official NHS advice at nhs.uk/coronavirus