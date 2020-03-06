Search

Advanced search

Multiple cases of coronovirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:07 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 06 March 2020

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Multiple coronovirus cases have been confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital.

Dr Martin Kuper, a medical director at the Watford Road hospital, issued a letter to patientss and visitors yesterday (March 5).

According to the letter more than one patient is being treated for the disease.

This comes as the total number of cases in London has reached 25, according to the Department of Health, which could not confirm how many at the hospital.

The government has said the UK is moving to towards the 'delay' phase of its virus plan as nationally cases hit 115 and one woman in her 70s has died.

In the letter Dr Kuper said: "We are writing to let you know that here at Northwick Park Hospital we are currently treating patients with a respiratory illness known as novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

"Northwick Park Hospital is one of a group of hospitals chosen to care for coronavirus patients.

"We have experienced doctors, nurses and other staff in the country, capable of dealing with this illness.

"While this is a new coronavirus, our doctors have extensive experience of treating infectious diseases - many of which are treated without the level of public interest this has received.

"We also have appropriate facilities designed to provide the best care for patients who have the virus whilst keeping everyone else being treated at Northwick Park Hospital safe."

The hospital trust put out a tweet on Thursday saying it was testing its coronovirus pathways and that there was "no need to be alarmed".

"This is being carried out in line with all our emergency planning exercises, to ensure we are ready to cope with any major incident,"@LNWHU_NHS

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect people's lungs and airways.

It's caused by a virus called coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China.

Symptoms include a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness, according the NHS.

If you have recently been to an affected area and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service for further advice - the public are asked not to visit a doctor or hospital.

People are encouraged to wash their hands more often and follow official NHS advice at nhs.uk/coronavirus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Plenty to cheer for Powerday Hooks ABC

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon

London Football Awards for Ferdinand, Son, Miedema

Les Ferdinand at the London Football Awards (pic Dave Nelson)

Multiple cases of coronovirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Brent Council urges bars to sign up to its Women’s Night Safety Charter after bartender attacked in Kilburn

Cllr Tom Miller,with bar staff outside the North London Tavern in Kilburn. Picture: Brent Council

Les Ferdinand insists QPR are ‘heading in the right direction’

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (right) with owner Tony Fernandes (pic: Steve Paston/PA)
Drive 24