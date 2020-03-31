Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Wire/PA Images

NHS workers are now being tested for coronavirus at the Wembley branch of Ikea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Testing of NHS staff is being rolled out across the country – NHS workers with symptoms and those who live with people who have symptoms will be checked first.

This includes critical care doctors and nurses.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the furniture giant said: “We’re enormously proud of the NHS and proud to be able to offer Wembley as an additional medical facility.

“We have also responded to requests from intensive care units and doctors across the country by delivering tens of thousands of our disposable paper tape measures, to help them continue their amazing care for their patients.”

Ikea said it has also donated food to local hospitals, food banks and shelters, and was working to support those affected by the crisis worldwide.

Additional reporting by PA Media.