Low Covid booster uptake in Brent

Brent has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

Brent along with other inner London boroughs has some of the lowest rates of vaccination and boosters in the country.

As of January 11, 63.8 per cent of the borough's population had received a first dose, 57.2pc had received a second and 37.3pc a third.

Nationally, as of January 9, official figures show an average of 90.4pc of the population had a first jab, 83pc a second and 62pc a third.

Cllr Neil Nerva, portfolio holder for public health, said Brent Council is "working hard" with local NHS colleagues to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“Our approach is to reach out to different groups in different ways, understand their challenges and help them to overcome any barriers or concerns," the councillor said.

"In light of the new challenge that the Omicron variant has thrown up, we continue to strive to help everyone make choices that protect their health and the health of our community.”