Coronavirus: Kilburn pastor sees his soup kitchen demands increase as lockdown continues

Pastor Carlos has started a very in demand soup kitchen in Kilburn. Picture: UCKG Archant

A Kilburn pastor is hoping for donations from the public after experiencing the high demand of his soup kitchen during the coronavirus crisis.

Pastor Carlos, who runs UCKG HelpCentre in Kilburn High Road, launched his soup kitchen on April 18, to run on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm.

He gathered volunteers and food including milk, water, bread, pasta and tinned food, to provide packs for around 30 people in need, though more showed up after the time slot ended.

“With the lockdown extended for a further three weeks, it has further increased the needs of people who might not be able to cope and provide themselves with groceries for that length of time,” Pastor Carlos said.

“Homeless people, as well, are continuously begging on the streets even during this lockdown so we decided to go ahead with this initiative to help as many in the community as possible.”

“Although the supermarkets and some independent shops are still open on Kilburn High Road there are people in the area who do not have enough to buy necessities for themselves or their families.”