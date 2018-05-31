Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Kilburn pastor sees his soup kitchen demands increase as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 15:01 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 April 2020

Pastor Carlos has started a very in demand soup kitchen in Kilburn. Picture: UCKG

Pastor Carlos has started a very in demand soup kitchen in Kilburn. Picture: UCKG

Archant

A Kilburn pastor is hoping for donations from the public after experiencing the high demand of his soup kitchen during the coronavirus crisis.

Pastor Carlos, who runs UCKG HelpCentre in Kilburn High Road, launched his soup kitchen on April 18, to run on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm.

He gathered volunteers and food including milk, water, bread, pasta and tinned food, to provide packs for around 30 people in need, though more showed up after the time slot ended.

You may also want to watch:

“With the lockdown extended for a further three weeks, it has further increased the needs of people who might not be able to cope and provide themselves with groceries for that length of time,” Pastor Carlos said.

“Homeless people, as well, are continuously begging on the streets even during this lockdown so we decided to go ahead with this initiative to help as many in the community as possible.”

“Although the supermarkets and some independent shops are still open on Kilburn High Road there are people in the area who do not have enough to buy necessities for themselves or their families.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital seeing a ‘lull’ in covid-19 cases as more than 700 people discharged

Dr Rachel Tennant, Northwick Park Hospital consultant. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital seeing a ‘lull’ in covid-19 cases as more than 700 people discharged

Dr Rachel Tennant, Northwick Park Hospital consultant. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Coronavirus: Kilburn pastor sees his soup kitchen demands increase as lockdown continues

Pastor Carlos has started a very in demand soup kitchen in Kilburn. Picture: UCKG

Coronavirus London live updates: Boris Johnson returns to work amid questions about lockdown xit strategy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward
Drive 24