Coronavirus: TfL closes Kilburn Park tube station amid changes to limit Covid-19 spread

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Kilburn Park Station on the Bakerloo line has been closed by Transport for London amid changes made around the capital.

TfL announced last night that up to 40 Tube stations that don’t have interchange with other lines could close today.

It’s running a reduced service to enable London’s key workers to make essential journeys amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stations closed as of this morning includes Swiss Cottage and St John’s Wood.

Buses are also running fewer services.

From next week until further notice London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will also run fewer services

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to.

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.”

Until further notice, on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no all-night tubes or the all-night overground service that currently runs on the East London line.

From Monday, TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across its network to reduce overcrowding.

TfL is aiming to run Tube trains every 4 minutes in Zone 1, with the possibility that this will reduce further.

On its bus networks a service similar to a Saturday will run and TfL’s extensive night bus network will continue, to provide critical workers with a reliable night option.

Following the decision to close many schools completely, TfL will review which school buses should still run and which should be amended at a later date.

London’s Transport commissioner, Mike Brown MVO, said: “Everyone should follow the advice of Public Health England to ensure they are doing everything they can to stay safe and limit the spread of the virus.’

Downing Street has dismissed suggestions of a travel ban in and around the capital.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions being placed on travelling in and out of London.”

Customers are advised to check the TfL website for live updates before they travel.

