Coronavirus: Wembley Park's regeneration giant's special Thank You message to NHS staff

Huge thanks to NHS staff for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic is being beamed around Wembley Park.

Wembley Parks Bobby Moore Bridge illuminated with a Thank You NHS sign. Picture: Amanda Rose Wembley Parks Bobby Moore Bridge illuminated with a Thank You NHS sign. Picture: Amanda Rose

Teams at Quintain, the area’s regeneration giant, have designed a large Thank You NHS graphic in tribute to health staff battling to save Covid-19 patients.

The special messages of support can be seen on the display of Bobby Moore Bridge, the length of Olympic Way and other places in the neighbourhood,

Claudio Giambrone, head of marketing, said: “Community and the sense of togetherness, underpins everything we do at Wembley Park.

During these unprecedented times, we want to show our appreciation for all the hard work, and continued efforts of the NHS who are working tirelessly to help prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.

“Each evening this week, by sharing a message of support on the Bobby Moore bridge and several other screens across the neighbourhood, we hope to unite the local community of Wembley Park and wider Brent, giving thanks to the NHS workers.”

