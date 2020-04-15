Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: QPARA launches support networks as ‘backstop’ to Queen’s Park’s informal volunteer groups

PUBLISHED: 11:04 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 15 April 2020

Virginia Brand, chair of Queen's Park Area Residents' Association.

Virginia Brand, chair of Queen's Park Area Residents' Association.

Archant

Queen’s Park’s largest residents’ association has launched a support network to help with all related efforts in the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

QPARA (Queen’s Park Area Residents’ Association) has set up a Community Support Network for the vulnerable who should not be shopping or violating social distancing rules during the Coronavirus epidemic.

Those most at risk are the over 70s, those with serious long-term medical conditions such as cancer,heart disease, diabetes and also pregnant women.

A leaflet has been dropped into 2,500 homes with the name and telephone number of co-ordinators in 18 different ‘zones’.

Each co-ordinator will link helpers with those who need help and make contact by phone or email and guidance on safe shopping for others has also been sent to them.

Queen’s Park already has a mutual aid support group linking volunteers with people, but the association were keen to stress this support will not replace what is already working.

Robin Sharp, QPARA member who is also chair of Brent Patient Voice, said: “Our scheme is based on 18 Zone Co-ordinators at street level who will link volunteers and those needing shopping done for them.

“It is meant to be a backstop to the numerous informal groups set up via What’s App and support by friends and family.

You may also want to watch:

“Our scheme is being delivered to all 2500 households in the QPARA area - so no one should be missed.”

The whole of the country has been in lockdown since March 23 initially for three weeks.

In his address Boris Johnson asked that people only leave home if they were shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Individuals can also do one form of exercise a day such as a run walk or cycle, alone or with people they live with.

Those with a medical need or needs to provide care or to help a vulnerable person are also permitted to leave.

And those travelling to ‘essential’ places of work where working at home is not possible.

Virginia Bland, chair of the association, said: “We think this will be a long haul.

“QPARA’s tested and tried structure has produced local folk whom we know and trust.

“We hope this will mesh with the enthusiasm of new volunteers and give staying power.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24