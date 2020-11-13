Search

Coronavirus: Vale Farm Sports Centre staff urge public to sign petition to reopen gyms

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 November 2020

Vale Farm Leisure Centre is encouraging people to sign a petition to reopen gyms. Picture: Everyone Active

A leisure centre in Sudbury is backing a petition to keep gyms open and pushing to be recognised as an ‘essential service’ amid month-long closures due to the second lockdown.

Vale Farm Sports Centre, in Watford Road, was forced to close for a prolonged period starting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now they have been forced to close again until December 2.

Everyone Active’s managing director, David Bibby, has raised concerns about the tougher effect on the public this time round, with shorter hours of sunlight and colder weather affecting mental health and the motivation for people to exercise outdoors.

Following the reopening of leisure centres in July, the centre implemented strict operational measures to ensure the utmost safety across gym, swimming, group exercise and activities to protect both customers and colleagues.

This included online booking systems to manage capacity and rigorous cleaning regimes, which it believes contributes to the low transmission rate reported across UK gyms.

Chris Williams, contract manager, said he “can’t wait to reopen”.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the leisure industry and Vale Farm Sports Centre.

“We are urging our members to get behind us and to support their local centre by signing the petition to encourage the government to keep gyms open.”

Visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/333869

