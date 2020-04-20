Coronavirus: Roe Green Village children get creative to wish everyone well during Covid-19 crisis
PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 20 April 2020
Archant
Children in Roe Green Village have been getting their chalks out and decorating the pavements with rainbows and messages to cheer up everyone who walks past during this “Stay At Home” period.
Young villagers got creative by drawing pictures on paper as they waited for chalk to decorate the side of the road.
Daisy Ben Dayan, 5, and her younger brother Raphael, 3, got busy outside their home while Kaylem Lavers, drew a bright drawing telling villagers “everything will be OK” in English and Italian
The village notice board has also been posted with drawings as there are no meetings while the coronavirus lockdown rules prevent social gatherings are in place.
Debbie Nyman, of the Roe Green Village Residents’ Association, said: “There has been a delay in getting hold of coloured chalks so in the meantime, not to be deterred, the children have been drawing some colourful messages and placing them in the windows.
“All participants will receive a small prize for bringing colour and cheer into our lives at this difficult time.”
