Coronavirus: Roe Green Village children get creative to wish everyone well during Covid-19 crisis

Kaylem Lavers, drew a picture with his message in Italian with English translation. Picture: Debbie Nyman Archant

Children in Roe Green Village have been getting their chalks out and decorating the pavements with rainbows and messages to cheer up everyone who walks past during this “Stay At Home” period.

Raphael Ben Dayan,3, chalking his stay safe message during covid lockdown. Picture: Debbie Nyman Raphael Ben Dayan,3, chalking his stay safe message during covid lockdown. Picture: Debbie Nyman

Young villagers got creative by drawing pictures on paper as they waited for chalk to decorate the side of the road.

Daisy Ben Dayan, 5, and her younger brother Raphael, 3, got busy outside their home while Kaylem Lavers, drew a bright drawing telling villagers “everything will be OK” in English and Italian

The village notice board has also been posted with drawings as there are no meetings while the coronavirus lockdown rules prevent social gatherings are in place.

Debbie Nyman, of the Roe Green Village Residents’ Association, said: “There has been a delay in getting hold of coloured chalks so in the meantime, not to be deterred, the children have been drawing some colourful messages and placing them in the windows.

Daisy Ben Dayan,5, chalking a rainbow during covid lockdown. Picture: Debbie Nyman Daisy Ben Dayan,5, chalking a rainbow during covid lockdown. Picture: Debbie Nyman

“All participants will receive a small prize for bringing colour and cheer into our lives at this difficult time.”

