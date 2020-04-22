Search

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 09:11 22 April 2020

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Archant

A Kingsbury chicken shop has been slammed after two paramedics were told to pay for food which was advertised as free for NHS workers on the store window.

Posters at Sam's chicken shop in Kingsbury promising NHS workers a free meal. Picture: Tom ChristouPosters at Sam's chicken shop in Kingsbury promising NHS workers a free meal. Picture: Tom Christou

Tom Christou and Terence Grayce took a quick break from a gruelling 16-hour shift on Friday to buy a burger from Sam’s chicken shop in Kingsbury Road.

The pair, who are linked to North Middlesex Hospital, saw two posters on the shop window promising NHS staff a free meal.

But they were stunned when they were charged £10.58 for their two orders and told they must pay.

The shop manager told this paper it was a “mistake” and that she made the same mistake with other workers.

Tom said: “We were about to take a break and we’ve gone past the chicken shop called Sam’s. They’ve got two great big signs covering their windows that clearly say we are offering free food to all NHS ambulance staff, with our logo at the bottom. How lovely of them, we thought, that was so nice, we asked them for a chicken burger meal each to the value of £5.29 each and they charged us.”

When he pointed out the signs she allegedly told him “We stopped that ages ago”.

Saying it was false advertising, he said to her: “You’re showing everyone you’re doing such a good thing when really you’re generating business.”

He then asked for the meal as a goodwill gesture but she refused.

“We usually do four days on four days off,” said Tom.

“So far, every single day this week and last week we’ve done 16 hour shifts every day.

“So to see a sign like that is really nice, but to go in there and have that response is a complete and utter p*** take.”

He paid for the meals and lodged a complaint with Brent Trading Standards.

Helena Lubu, Sam’s Chicken Shop manager, said: “They are right, it’s my fault, I made a mistake. I did the mistake with other people as well.

“We are still doing it for the NHS. If they come back we will give them their money back.”

A Council spokesperson said: “Officers will make contact with the business to establish what has happened.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times.

Most Read

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Great-grandmother, 91, pleaded with council for weeks to come sort out floating sewage in her garden

Grace Blenman, 91, who couldn't go in her sewage swamped garden for weeks. Picture: Andrew Leslie

Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Stonebridge fatal fire victim named as Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

