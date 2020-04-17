Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: A&E nurse cheered out of Northwick Park Hospital after month long Covid-19 battle

PUBLISHED: 13:49 17 April 2020

Senior nurse Alicia Borja cheered by teams at Northwick Park Hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: LNWUH

Senior nurse Alicia Borja cheered by teams at Northwick Park Hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: LNWUH

Archant

A Northwick Park A&E nurse received a rapturous cheer from colleagues as she left the hospital after one month fighting the coronavirus infection.

A&E nurse Alicia Borja with colleagues at Northwick Park seeing her out after she battled Covid for a month. Picture: LNWUHA&E nurse Alicia Borja with colleagues at Northwick Park seeing her out after she battled Covid for a month. Picture: LNWUH

Senior nurse Alicia Borja made an emotional exit from Northwick Park Hospital, in Watford Road, yesterday (April 16) after beating Covid-19.

Colleagues from the A&E and other departments lined the corridors to cheer Alicia on her way home.

“I just want to thank my colleagues, I’ve got so much love for them,” she said. “They are such a fantastic team. I haven’t been able to see my daughters for a month so can’t wait to get home.”

Alicia, 63, spent a month battling the virus and was able to keep in contact with family and colleagues through social media.

“It’s been really tough. I stopped watching the news because I wanted to focus on being positive and put all my effort into getting home.”

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWUH) was among the first hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients because of the size and expertise of its infectious diseases team.

You may also want to watch:

At present, more than 250 people are currently being treated across LNWH’s three hospitals - Northwick Park, St Marks and Ealing hospitals.

The team’s first Covid-19 admission was on March 4 and since then, the Trust’s hospitals have reconfigured their services, wards and staff at an unprecedented scale.

By Tuesday it was announced by NHS England that 327 people have died.

However 523 Covid-19 patients have been successfully discharged – including Alicia.

She added: “I’m a nurse but it’s still scary to go through something like this. I was in tears when I was discharged because so many colleagues lined the corridors to wish me well. They are my second family.”

Chris Bown, chief executive of LNWH, said: “We wish Alicia and her family all the best.

“We all know this is going to be a long struggle but staff across the NHS are giving it there all.

“The number of people who turned up to cheer Alicia out of hospital was touching and shows how much staff care about their colleagues.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Murder investigation launched as woman dies following fire in Stonebridge

Woman dies in Stonebridge fire. Picture: LFB

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Murder investigation launched as woman dies following fire in Stonebridge

Woman dies in Stonebridge fire. Picture: LFB

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Sporting Films: Mike Bassett England Manager

Ricky Tomlinson and his partner Rita arrive for the world premiere of his new film Mike Bassett: England Manager at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London.

Lee Allinson: ‘Everyone growing up wants to be a professional footballer but I wanted to be a manager’

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Coronavirus: EFL chairman’s open letter to fans

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL
Drive 24