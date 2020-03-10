Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Northwick Park Hospital staff member has tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19, according to communications sent by London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

An email to staff, seen by this paper on Tuesday (March 10), states: 'We're writing to let you know that a member of staff at Northwick Park Hospital has now tested positive for Covid-19.

'The staff member is well and was already self-isolating at home, to protect fellow staff members, patients and members of the public.

'We continue to work closely with our public health colleagues to take all necessary measures to keep patients and members of staff safe.

'You can help by continuing to check and follow the guidance we issue by email and on our Covid-19 intranet page.

'Many thanks for all your hard work at this time.'

LNWH has referred a request for comment to the Department of Health, which has declined to comment.

On Monday the hospital confirmed it was treating more than one patient for the virus.

More to follow.