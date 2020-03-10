Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital staff member tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 18:21 10 March 2020

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

PA Archive/PA Images

A Northwick Park Hospital staff member has tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19, according to communications sent by London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

An email to staff, seen by this paper on Tuesday (March 10), states: 'We're writing to let you know that a member of staff at Northwick Park Hospital has now tested positive for Covid-19.

'The staff member is well and was already self-isolating at home, to protect fellow staff members, patients and members of the public.

'We continue to work closely with our public health colleagues to take all necessary measures to keep patients and members of staff safe.

You may also want to watch:

'You can help by continuing to check and follow the guidance we issue by email and on our Covid-19 intranet page.

'Many thanks for all your hard work at this time.'

LNWH has referred a request for comment to the Department of Health, which has declined to comment.

On Monday the hospital confirmed it was treating more than one patient for the virus.

More to follow.

Most Read

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Multiple cases of coronavirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Rogue Wembley landlord forced to pay back £190,000 in collected rents or face jail

Wembley Crescent. Picture: Google

Two primary school managers found guilty of running illegal secondary school in Park Royal

Front of the Advance Education Centre in Park Royal. Picture: Ofsted

New mural celebrates Cricklewood’s past as a former home to a commercial airline after the First World War

Thameslink station staff, NorthWestTwo Residents' Association, Cricklewood Town Team and artist Alistair Lambert celebrate the unveiling of Cricklewood station's new mural. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Multiple cases of coronavirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Rogue Wembley landlord forced to pay back £190,000 in collected rents or face jail

Wembley Crescent. Picture: Google

Two primary school managers found guilty of running illegal secondary school in Park Royal

Front of the Advance Education Centre in Park Royal. Picture: Ofsted

New mural celebrates Cricklewood’s past as a former home to a commercial airline after the First World War

Thameslink station staff, NorthWestTwo Residents' Association, Cricklewood Town Team and artist Alistair Lambert celebrate the unveiling of Cricklewood station's new mural. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Brent youth football round-up: Under-11s reach final and win tournament

The Brent U11 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brennan ‘delighted’ for Sanchez Watt after he nets winner against Dulwich Hamlet

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams)

Brent 2020: Brent musicians have the chance to play at SSE Arena by entering the Culture Capital Competition

Calling all Brent musicians aged 16 to 30 - enter the Culture Capital Competition. Picture: Chris Carrillo

Free workshops for people to create their ‘life maps’ for the Broadway Exhibition in Willesden

The Broadway Exhibition is taking place in Willesden Library. Picture: Rachel Lum
Drive 24