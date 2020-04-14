Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital Archant

Thousands of Brent homes have been showing their support for the NHS with drawings and messages drawn onto the streets and appearing in windows.

The most popular tribute is the rainbow of hope with countless variations wishing the NHS and other key workers all the best in the fight against coronavirus.

Northwick Park Hospital has sent out its backing for the public campaign, with a spokesperson saying: “Staff have been touched by the groundswell of public support.

“It lifts peoples’ spirits coming into work to see so many of these messages of support.”

In late March, Northwick Park Hospital staff appeared in a video alongside celebrities to support NHS employees working on the Covid-19 frontline.

Familiar faces including TV presenter Philip Schofield, Gaby Logan, Hairy Bikers David Myers and Si King, and Claudia Winkleman all spared the time to share their appreciation by recording snapshots of support.

