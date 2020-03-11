Coronavirus: Neasden Temple cancels events, religious activities and school visits to help prevent virus spread

Events and religious activities at Neasden Temple have been cancelled or postponed until further notice as coronavirus sweeps the country.

Temple chiefs at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Brentfield Road, have reported no cases of Covid-19 in their community to date.

However in view of the current situation in the UK and Europe all group and school visits have also been cancelled.

Devotees or visitors who have cold and flu-like symptoms are asked to stay at home.

Of the 27,476 people who have been tested in the UK, 104 people have tested positive for the virus in London.

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Brent and one in Harrow, according to the Department of Health.

Daily darshans - seeing the deities with reverence and adoration - can be viewed on the temple's website.

A spokesperson for the Mandir said: 'No one at the mandir has tested positive for the virus.

'At this present time, there is no sustained community transmission in the UK.

'However, everyone needs to play their part in preventing the spread of the virus and keeping their families, friends and the wider community safe.

'We are just being pro active.

'We have advised our devotees that if they have cold and flu-like symptoms, please do not visit the Mandir or attend any public events, including religious gatherings or assemblies.

'Please stay at home and, if required, seek advice from NHS 111.'

For more information about the Mandir go to londonmandir.baps.org/