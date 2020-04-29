Search

Coronavirus: Kenton primary school pupils express their thanks to NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 12:27 29 April 2020

Children from Uxendon Manor Primary School say thank you to all key workers. Picture: Jashu Vekaria

Children from Uxendon Manor Primary School say thank you to all key workers. Picture: Jashu Vekaria

Pupils at a Kenton primary school have not allowed the coronvirus lockdown to dampen their spirits.

Children from Uxendon Manor Primary School say thank you to all key workers. Picture: Jashu VekariaChildren from Uxendon Manor Primary School say thank you to all key workers. Picture: Jashu Vekaria

Instead they have adorned the front gates of Uxendon Manor Primary School in Vista Way and the playground with designs to say thanks to all key workers.

Deputy head Jashu Vekaria has collated their words of thanks that include the NHS, supermarket staff, doctors and train staff.

India, who recently celebrated her fifth birthday party in school, said: “We love the NHS!”

Her friend Navya echoed India’s sentiments saying: “Thank you NHS for helping us!”

Uxendon Manor Primary School staff and pupils say thank you to NHS and key workers during lockdown. Picture: Uxendon ManorUxendon Manor Primary School staff and pupils say thank you to NHS and key workers during lockdown. Picture: Uxendon Manor

Myan in class 1G complimented the doctors: “Thank you doctors for helping us feel better!”

Eliza aged 8 in class 3SA thanked supermarket staff: “ I think the people at Aldi are helping to give us food by staying open. It helps me and my family stay fit and happy. Thank you!”

Mason, 6, added: “My mum works for the NHS. Thank you mummy and everyone else who works for the NHS. Also, thank you to the people working at the train stations! Thank you everyone.”

“Thank you all the nurses and doctors who help sick people,” said seven-year-old Leya.

Jessica, 9, added: “People working on the trains clean them for us. Thank you for cleaning our trains so germs do not spread.”

Deputy head Jashu Vekaria, said: “The children of key workers have reflected our true Uxendon spirit of just getting on with it and rolling up their sleeves.

“In such tough times, they have kept us entertained and very busy!”

She said the pupils “run, skip and hop into school with big smiles” adding: “Their heart-warming messages for the true superheroes – the NHS – never stops.

“Angels on planet earth, saving our lives.

“As well as the NHS, they have heartfelt thanks for supermarket workers, refuse collectors, police force, firefighters, delivery workers, transport workers, journalists, school staff, postmen and women – we salute all of these unsung heroes for ensuring a sense of normality in an otherwise topsy turvy world.”

