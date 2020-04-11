Coronavirus: Iraqi Welfare Association food drive over Easter weekend

The Iraqi Welfare Association is delivering food to vulnerable people in Brent during the coronavirus crisis. Iraqi Welfare Association

The Iraqi Welfare Association (IWA) is delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to the most vulnerable and elderly members of the Brent community.

Ahmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare Association Ahmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare Association

With more than 900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Brent is the hardest hit area in London, as well as having some of the most deprived wards in the country, such as Stonebridge.

Director of the charity and former Brent councillor Emad Al-Ebadi, 64, is heading the food distribution drive, which took shape two weeks ago after the UK government announced the national lockdown.

Th IWA is asking for people to get in touch so that food deliveries can be made on Tuesday (April 14).

Emad said: “We began knocking on doors and delivered food bags mainly to the elderly, single mums and refugees who don’t have any means of transport. We support them quite a lot.

“In the last week we served three wards in Brent North delivering 300 bags; this week we aim to deliver 500 – essentially providing for 500 families.”

The bags include apples, oranges, bananas, onions, potatoes, bread and eggs that Emad gets fresh from a local wholesale supplier, who takes no profit from the exchange.

Two pairs of gloves and two masks are also included for each household.

The IWA partners with local businesses for funding, and AMAFFHH Investments donated £5,000 to help procure the essentials that the charity’s army of volunteers continue to distribute.

Head of operations at AMAFHH Investments Mohammed Al Bayati said: “The focus now is on the pandemic response and trying to support local residents of Brent as best as we can.”

A heartwarming moment was when the IWA went to deliver a food parcel to an 82-year old retired optician.

Emad said, “He was so grateful and wrote a poem in Arabic for me - I was crying from his words.

“It was along the lines of him unable to go outside to get the shopping so instead the market unexpectedly came to his house instead.”

Leaflets are being dropped off over the Easter weekend to local residents so they can contact the IWA for their requirements.

The deliveries will take place on Tuesday, April 14 and additional volunteers are always welcome.

For additional information please contact the charity on 0207 7233338, or telephone Emad himself on 07577 119155.

See our list of essential coronavirus contacts and services here.