Coronavirus: Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq launches help site for community

PUBLISHED: 16:06 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 20 March 2020

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Archant

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has launched a website to gather resources for local people as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The website, togetheragainstcoronavirus.com is designed to list which organisations and groups are doing what to help others affected by the virus itself and the radical measures the government have put in place to deal with it.

Tulip said: “Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, we have seen why our community is so special. Already people are coming together to organise support for the most vulnerable in our society.

“If we follow the advice and help each other, I have no doubt that we will come through this difficult time.

“As some of the most vulnerable people in our community face the prospect of long periods of self-isolation, we need to pull together and do what we can to support them. Whether it is picking up prescriptions, dropping off groceries, donating money or simply offering a friendly phone call, we can all do our bit.”

Thanking the numerous volunteers, such as the Hampstead Volunteer Corps and Age UK Camden who have so far been working hard to help the vulnerable, she called on members of the community to add their support and help

The Kilburn Times and our sister papers across north London will soon be announcing a campaign to help support the community effort in our area too. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, see our liveblog.

Coronavirus: Three die from Covid-19 at Northwick Park Hospital

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Two more die in Brent from Covid-19 virus bringing total to six

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Bogus NHS workers are knocking on doors claiming to test people for Covid-19

People posing as NHS workers knocking on doors claiming to test for coronavirus. Picture: Met Police

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Most Read

