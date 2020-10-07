Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Free online seminars to help people recover from Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 16:18 07 October 2020

A person being tested for covid. Picture: PA/Wire

A person being tested for covid. Picture: PA/Wire

PA/Wire

A series of free online seminars are being held to help people recover from covid.

From October 27, and every Tuesday 22 December 22 2020, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) along with West London NHS Trust will host free online webinars from 2pm to 4pm.

The webinars are a collaboration between the occupational therapists and the recovery colleges of both trusts.

You may also want to watch:

Topics discussed include managing anxiety, an introduction to mindfulness, understanding low mood how to manage tiredness, fatigue and sleeplessness.

Further seminars will look at support when returning to work, health routines and coping with Christmas time.

The webinars are open to patients, carers and NHS staff who need help with managing their mental health and wellbeing during the winter and leading up to Christmas.

To to book a spot, visit cnwl.nhs.uk/news/free-online-weekly-webinars.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon get hard-earned draw

Jayden Clarke opens the scoring for Hendon (Pic: DBeech Photography)

Wealdstone grab first point in the National League with Yeovil Town draw

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Coronavirus: Northwick Park nurse who spent 18 days in intensive care tells how he could hear everyone

Covid survivor, nurse Abin George spent 18 days in intensive care. Picture: LNWH

Coronavirus: Free online seminars to help people recover from Covid-19

A person being tested for covid. Picture: PA/Wire

Mum of toddler with sickle cell appeals for black blood donors to save children’s lives

Layla Lawson with daughter Suki who has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society