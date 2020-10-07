Coronavirus: Free online seminars to help people recover from Covid-19

A series of free online seminars are being held to help people recover from covid.

From October 27, and every Tuesday 22 December 22 2020, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) along with West London NHS Trust will host free online webinars from 2pm to 4pm.

The webinars are a collaboration between the occupational therapists and the recovery colleges of both trusts.

Topics discussed include managing anxiety, an introduction to mindfulness, understanding low mood how to manage tiredness, fatigue and sleeplessness.

Further seminars will look at support when returning to work, health routines and coping with Christmas time.

The webinars are open to patients, carers and NHS staff who need help with managing their mental health and wellbeing during the winter and leading up to Christmas.

To to book a spot, visit cnwl.nhs.uk/news/free-online-weekly-webinars.