Coronavirus: Three die from Covid-19 at Northwick Park Hospital

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Three more people have died at Northwick Park Hospital due to coronavirus.

The total number to have died in Brent is now four as the UK total goes over the 100 mark with 104 deaths, up from 71 yesterday.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus has risen to 24 in Brent, according to the Department of Health.

The prime minister is due to address the nation this afternoon which may include measures to close schools in England.

On Monday he urged people to avoid bars, clubs and theatres, unnecessary travel and for people to work from home.

Over 70s, those who are pregnant and people with underlying health issues are told to take particular care.

Household where one person presents symptoms, such as a fever, a dry cough, or trouble breathing, must self-isolate for 14 days with all the home’s inhabitants.

People should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service for further advice and are asked not to visit a doctor or hospital.

People are encouraged to follow official NHS advice at nhs.uk/coronavirus



