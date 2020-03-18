Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Three die from Covid-19 at Northwick Park Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:35 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 18 March 2020

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Three more people have died at Northwick Park Hospital due to coronavirus.

The total number to have died in Brent is now four as the UK total goes over the 100 mark with 104 deaths, up from 71 yesterday.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus has risen to 24 in Brent, according to the Department of Health.

The prime minister is due to address the nation this afternoon which may include measures to close schools in England.

On Monday he urged people to avoid bars, clubs and theatres, unnecessary travel and for people to work from home.

Over 70s, those who are pregnant and people with underlying health issues are told to take particular care.

Household where one person presents symptoms, such as a fever, a dry cough, or trouble breathing, must self-isolate for 14 days with all the home’s inhabitants.

People should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service for further advice and are asked not to visit a doctor or hospital.

People are encouraged to follow official NHS advice at nhs.uk/coronavirus



Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Two ‘Rolex robbers’ from Brent who ambushed victims at knife point are jailed

Darren Buchanan and Cameo Joseph have been jailed for stealing high-end watches at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden house fire: Warning as smouldering cigarette causes blaze in a drawer full of paper

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Two ‘Rolex robbers’ from Brent who ambushed victims at knife point are jailed

Darren Buchanan and Cameo Joseph have been jailed for stealing high-end watches at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden house fire: Warning as smouldering cigarette causes blaze in a drawer full of paper

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

All schools in England to close from Friday afternoon

Schools across England will be shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: David Jones/PA

Brennan: There are bigger worries away from the football pitch

Wealdstone celebrate their equaliser against Chippenham. Picture: Adam Williams

Coronavirus: Three die from Covid-19 at Northwick Park Hospital

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Bogus NHS workers are knocking on doors claiming to test people for Covid-19

A teenage man is charged with raping a woman near Gladstone Park. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24