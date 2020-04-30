Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Army of helpers distribute 3,500 food parcels to needy from Stonebridge community centre

PUBLISHED: 15:17 30 April 2020

A volunteer packs food parcels at Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre. Picture: Brent Council

A volunteer packs food parcels at Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

In the last month 3,500 food supplies have been delivered from a Stonebridge leisure centre to those most at risk from Covid-19.

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre is transformed into food parcel delivery hub. Picture: Brent CouncilBridge Park Community Leisure Centre is transformed into food parcel delivery hub. Picture: Brent Council

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre, in Harrow Road, has been transformed into a fully operational hub delivering vital supplies such as pasta, cereal fruit, tea bags and toilet roll to the borough’s most vulnerable residents,

You may also want to watch:

Pickers, packers, delivery drivers and administrators are among those drawn from across Brent Council who are helping to provide the service.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: “It’s not been an easy task, finding new suppliers for these everyday items and setting up a brand new team at a brand new site.

“But these food parcels have been a lifeline for so many, and seeing the numbers of boxes that have already gone out to so many Brent residents who may have otherwise had to go without food, it makes me incredibly proud of all the work we have done and the vital support that is in place.”

Visit brent.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 020 8937 1234 Monday to Friday

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to father-of-three motorcyclist David Mitchell who crashed and died on A406 North Circular

David Mitchell was a traffic maintenance worker. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Serenading Northwick Park consultant takes time out to record musical thank you to the NHS

Consultant Maxton Pitcher serenades Northwick Park Hospital patient Jean Pearson. Picture: LNWUH

Neasden Medical Centre rated ‘inadequate’ and placed into special measures by CQC

Dr Raphael Rasooly’'s Neasden Medical Centre rated 'inadequate' by CQC. Picture: Google

Most Read

Tributes to father-of-three motorcyclist David Mitchell who crashed and died on A406 North Circular

David Mitchell was a traffic maintenance worker. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Serenading Northwick Park consultant takes time out to record musical thank you to the NHS

Consultant Maxton Pitcher serenades Northwick Park Hospital patient Jean Pearson. Picture: LNWUH

Neasden Medical Centre rated ‘inadequate’ and placed into special measures by CQC

Dr Raphael Rasooly’'s Neasden Medical Centre rated 'inadequate' by CQC. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

Middlesex letter has pride of place for Lace

Middlesex's Tom Lace during the media day at Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus: Army of helpers distribute 3,500 food parcels to needy from Stonebridge community centre

A volunteer packs food parcels at Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre. Picture: Brent Council

Man charged with murdering woman following fatal fire in Stonebridge

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Visit vineyards virtually via Jon Wyand’s evocative photographs

Summer in Côte Chalonnaise, at St Clement-sur-Guye. Picture by Jon Wyand
Drive 24