Coronavirus: Army of helpers distribute 3,500 food parcels to needy from Stonebridge community centre

A volunteer packs food parcels at Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre. Picture: Brent Council Archant

In the last month 3,500 food supplies have been delivered from a Stonebridge leisure centre to those most at risk from Covid-19.

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre is transformed into food parcel delivery hub. Picture: Brent Council

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre, in Harrow Road, has been transformed into a fully operational hub delivering vital supplies such as pasta, cereal fruit, tea bags and toilet roll to the borough’s most vulnerable residents,

Pickers, packers, delivery drivers and administrators are among those drawn from across Brent Council who are helping to provide the service.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: “It’s not been an easy task, finding new suppliers for these everyday items and setting up a brand new team at a brand new site.

“But these food parcels have been a lifeline for so many, and seeing the numbers of boxes that have already gone out to so many Brent residents who may have otherwise had to go without food, it makes me incredibly proud of all the work we have done and the vital support that is in place.”

Visit brent.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 020 8937 1234 Monday to Friday