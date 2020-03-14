Breaking

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin PA Archive/PA Images

Ten more people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus - including one at Northwick Park Hospital.

A man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died at Northwick Park Hospital.

Dame Jacqueline Docherty, chief executive, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said: 'We can confirm that sadly a patient being treated for Covid-19 has died at Northwick Park Hospital

'The man in his 60s had underlying health conditions.

'Our thoughts are with the patient's family at this difficult and distressing time and we ask that the family's privacy is respected'.

There have now been 21 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK.

The new deaths, announced by NHS England, involve patients from nine trusts including:

- There were two deaths of patients who were being cared for by the Barts Health NHS Trust in London. They had tested positive for Covid-19 and are believed to have had underlying health conditions.

- A man in his 90s who tested positive for Covid-19 and died at St George's Hospital, south west London. Jacqueline Totterdell, chief executive at St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: 'He had been extremely unwell, with significant other health conditions.'

- A man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19, a North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust spokesman said.

- A man in his late 70s, who was admitted to Wycombe Hospital with underlying health conditions and was later tested positive for Covid-19, a Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust spokesman confirmed.

- A man in his mid 80s, who had underlying health conditions and had died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust spokesman. He was a patient at City Hospital.

- A man in his 80s, who was a patient at New Cross Hospital with underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19, a Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesman said.

- A man in his 80s, who was a patient at the Leicester Royal Infirmary and had tested positive for Covid-19, a University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust spokesman said.

- A man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19, who died at The Countess of Chester Hospital.