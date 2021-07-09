Published: 2:12 PM July 9, 2021

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images - Credit: PA

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen by more than 60 per cent in the last week in Brent.

Figures from Public Health England (PHE) showed 631 people tested positive in the borough in the last seven days up to July 8.

There were 241 confirmed cases the week before.

The good news is nobody has died within 28 days of a positive test.

However, hospital admission has risen 107.7 pc from 14 to 27 in the week up to July 4.

You may also want to watch:

Around half of Brent's population - 57.9 pc - have received their first Covid vaccine, PHE adds, with 200,945 having now been jabbed.

Kensal Green has the highest number with 60 per cent of people aged over 16 jabbed. Neasden is the lowest with 48.8pc.

The total number having had their second dos is 138,700, 39.9pc of the borough's population.

As of June 21, there had been 257 deaths in England of people who were confirmed as having the Delta variant and who died within 28 days of a positive test, PHE said.

Of this number, 26 were under the age of 50 and 231 were aged 50 or over.

Of the 231 aged 50 or over, 71 were unvaccinated, one was within 21 days of a first dose of vaccine, 41 at least 21 days after one dose of vaccine and 116 had received both doses.

Of the 26 under 50, three were at least 21 days after a first dose of vaccine, two had received both doses and 21 were unvaccinated.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng previously said "I’m confident there won’t be a big outbreak but we can’t guarantee that now,” in response to 65,000 fans in Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 semi finals and final.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people not to ignore the NHS Covid app if they are “pinged” and advised to self-isolate.

Travel restrictions for people in England are due to be eased on July 19 but rules on self-isolation for people who are fully vaccinated will remain in place until August 16, raising fears that people will delete the app rather than risk having to cancel a holiday.

However, Mr Shapps said it is important that people continue to use the app.

“You shouldn’t ignore this because it is vital information. People should want to know if they have been in contact with somebody with coronavirus. You don’t want to be spreading it around. It can still harm people,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said the app is being kept under review to ensure it is “calibrated in the right way” for the prevailing circumstances.

“The medical experts will advise us on what the level of sensitivity should be relative to where we are, for example, to our vaccination programme overall,” he said.

“We will follow scientific advice, keep this under review and tweak the app to be suitable to the circumstances of the time – double vaccination, for example, being at record highs in this country.”