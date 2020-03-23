Coronavirus: Brent has 128 positive tests of Covid-19 as UK deaths reach 281

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Public Health England reports 128 people have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Brent as numbers continue to rise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest figures are from 9am yesterday morning (March 23), when 103 patients had tested positive in Harrow and 117 cases in Westiminster.

There were 5,683 cases in the UK and 281 people have died.

But 135 patients have so far recovered the virus, according to the DOH figures.

As of 9am yesterday an extra 5,522 people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total to 78,340.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan yesterday warned the police may need to enforce social distancing in the capital if people continue to ignore government advise, after people flocked to parks in groups over the weekend.

He said: “Social interaction leads to the disease spreading, leads to people dying.

“Don’t leave your home unless you really, really have to. Work from home, don’t use public transport unless it’s genuinely essential.

“Look out for your neighbours who are elderly and vulnerable. Do some shopping for them, leave it on their doorstep. Only buy what you need, there’s plenty to get around.

“Don’t just do it for yourself, do it to stop the disease spreading. Do it for your vulnerable loved ones who will die if you don’t, do it for the heroic NHS who need our help.

“These are extraordinary times which need and demand extraordinary measures.”

City of London, which manages Queen’s Park has now closed its cafe, toilets, farm, pitch and putt and playground.

From its Twitter handle @CoLQueensPark said: “To reduce the spread of the virus and take the pressure off the NHS, we must keep 2m apart. Please be considerate of others and our staff if you visit Queen’s Park.

The government is urging people who fall into high-risk categories to stay at home “at all times” during the pandemic.

Children and adults already suffering from serious health conditions face the highest risk of needing hospital treatment for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The Government has strongly advised people who fall into the high-risk categories to exercise “shielding” measures by staying at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks.

To join our coronavirus facebook page for updates or to share posts click here



Are ou a Brent resident suffering from Coronavirus? Email Nathalie on the Times newsdesk at nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk