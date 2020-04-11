Search

Coronavirus: #BrentTogether campaign celebrates community response

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 April 2020

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent's lead for community safety. Picture: Brent Council

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent's lead for community safety. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

“Community has never been so important,” according to a senior councillor launching a new campaign.

#BrentTogether will celebrate the “people-powered” initiatives that are supporting people in Brent through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Tom Miller, lead member for community safety and engagement, said: “In these difficult times, community has never been more important.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve heard brilliant stories of togetherness from all corners of Brent.

“This campaign is all about lifting up the groups, organisations and businesses that are doing important work in our communities and celebrating them.

“Perhaps you’ve created free online resources for people to learn, exercise, or even to engage with arts and culture from home? Or maybe you’ve created a mutual aid group for your area? However you’re helping, we want to hear from you.”

To get involved, tweet a video, photo, or just a line or two, giving a flavour of what you are doing and how others can get involved using #BrentTogether. This will help Brent Council to share and celebrate people’s actions with a wider audience.

See our list of essential coronavirus contacts and services here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

