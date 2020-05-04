Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

Brent has the highest number of coronavirus-led deaths in the capital.

At least 304 people have died since the outbreak of the virus according to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The borough is followed by Harrow with 241 deaths and Ealing with 239.

Data reveals there are 141.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, which is lower than Newham’s rate of 144.3, a borough that has seen 208 deaths.

Between March 1 and April 17, there were 90,232 deaths occurring in England and Wales that were registered by 18 April; 20,283 of these deaths involved the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock announced the government had achieved its target of testing 100,000 people a day by the end of April,

More than 122,000 tests were carried out on April 30, but just 76,496 were conducted in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday.

