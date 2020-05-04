Search

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

PUBLISHED: 12:37 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 04 May 2020

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Jane Barlow/PA

Brent has the highest number of coronavirus-led deaths in the capital.

At least 304 people have died since the outbreak of the virus according to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The borough is followed by Harrow with 241 deaths and Ealing with 239.

Data reveals there are 141.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, which is lower than Newham’s rate of 144.3, a borough that has seen 208 deaths.

Between March 1 and April 17, there were 90,232 deaths occurring in England and Wales that were registered by 18 April; 20,283 of these deaths involved the coronavirus (COVID-19).

You may also want to watch:

On Friday, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock announced the government had achieved its target of testing 100,000 people a day by the end of April,

More than 122,000 tests were carried out on April 30, but just 76,496 were conducted in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday.

If you’ve lost a loved one to coronavirus and want us to run an obituary, contact Nathalie at the newsdesk via nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk, or call 07584 147997.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in Brent during the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times.

