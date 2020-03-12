Coronavirus: Brent Patient Voice postpones meeting which new hospital trust chief was due to attend

An organisation supporting patients in Brent has postponed its meeting in Harlesden due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent Patients Voice was due to hold a public meeting and AGM on March 30.

But its chair Robin Sharp said he was postponing the event with 'great regret' but the decision follows the 'careful assessment of the rapidly developing coronavirus situation'.

The number of people with the virus in Brent remains at three, according to the Department of Health.

On March 9, an email to staff from the London North West University Hospital NHS Trust (LNWUH) seen by this paper said Northwick Park Hospital was 'on standby for a major incident.'

One staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and the hospital is treating other patients with the virus.

Mr Sharp said: 'We were greatly looking forward to hearing Sir Amyas Morse, new chair of the LNWUH Trust, and Simon Crawford, the trust's director of strategy. They concur with us that postponement is the right course of action and hope it will be possible to restore the event when the situation allows.

'In the meantime we will circulate AGM material to our members and see how much we can manage via email.'

He added: 'We advise our friends and colleagues, most especially those over 70 with serious long term conditions, to take great care and to consider social distancing wherever possible.

'We expect the Government to recommend such measures shortly. If they don't, we think they should.

'We send our very best wishes to all at the Trust - they face the biggest challenge of their lives.'

For more information on BVP and coronavirus visit bpv.org.uk

