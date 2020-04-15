Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Jane Barlow/PA

A total 327 people have so far died of coronavirus at Northwick Park’s hospital trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As of 5pm on April 14 the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWUH) was in the top three for high death counts across the country.

University Hospitals Birmingham has the highest with 484 deaths followed by the Royal Free Hospital’s 335. according to NHS England.

A total of 12,868 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of yesterday, the Department of Health (DoH) said, up by 761 from 12,107 the day before.

A staggering 1,037 people have died in Brent, according to DoH records.

You may also want to watch:

There are 93,873 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 302,599 total people have been tested for it.

If you’ve lost a loved one to Covid-19 in Brent and want to pay tribute, contact Nathalie at the Times newsdesk on 07584147997 or email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.