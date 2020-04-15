Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

PUBLISHED: 15:38 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 15 April 2020

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Jane Barlow/PA

A total 327 people have so far died of coronavirus at Northwick Park’s hospital trust.

As of 5pm on April 14 the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWUH) was in the top three for high death counts across the country.

University Hospitals Birmingham has the highest with 484 deaths followed by the Royal Free Hospital’s 335. according to NHS England.

A total of 12,868 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of yesterday, the Department of Health (DoH) said, up by 761 from 12,107 the day before.

A staggering 1,037 people have died in Brent, according to DoH records.

You may also want to watch:

There are 93,873 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 302,599 total people have been tested for it.

If you’ve lost a loved one to Covid-19 in Brent and want to pay tribute, contact Nathalie at the Times newsdesk on 07584147997 or email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24