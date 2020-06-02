Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Jane Barlow/PA

Brent remains the borough with the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the capital.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics reveals that Brent has registered 465 covid-related deaths up to May 22.

The borough has the sixth highest number of deaths in the UK with Birmingham topping the poll.

It has the third highest covid death rate per 100,000 people in the entire country, behind Hertsmere and Harrow.

Figures show 45 people died at home in Brent of coronavirus, 40 have died in care homes, four in hospices, and two “elsewhere”.

There have been 374 covid deaths out of a total 755 deaths in hospital, a 50per cent split.

Tuesday’s ONS release takes number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK to just under 50,000.

Death registrations in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland show 48,896 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 819 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 23 and 31, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England, indicating the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 49,700.

The May Bank Holiday contributed to both the decrease in the number of deaths registered nationally in Week 19 and the increase in the number of deaths registered in Week 20.

This week’s ONS report is a better assessment of recent trends in the number of all-cause deaths and deaths related to COVID.

The UK death toll is the highest in Europe and second highest in the world, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.