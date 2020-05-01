Coronavirus: Those struggling with lockdown invited to Willesden charity’s free online meditations

Harlesden's Brahma Kumaris are offering free daily meditations during lockdown. Picture: Brahma Kumaris Archant

Those struggling with the coronavirus led lockdown are invited by a Willesden charity to try out free online mediations.

Sister Maureen, programme director at Brahma Kumaris. Picture: Brahma Kumaris Sister Maureen, programme director at Brahma Kumaris. Picture: Brahma Kumaris

Brahma Kumaris, the home of Raja Yoga in Pound Lane, has seen thousands join in with their online meditations in recent weeks.

They offer daily morning and evening meditations which are open to the public as well as other activities which change week to week.

Sister Maureen Goodman, programme director at the charity, said: “We’ve been getting a great response, there’s more people joining online that would fit in a room.

We are doing some things that are for our own students but we are doing many things that are public activities daily.

It looks like people are passing it on to others and are very keen to connect.”

She added: There’s still quite alot of fear around and uncertainty. Some people are coping very well with the lockdown doing things with their family but some people are not coping so well.

In Italy there’s a demand on mental helath services now because of isolation so it’s really important we try and prevent ourselves from getting to that point where we feel that degree of stress.”

She said the guided meditations offer people the opportunity to let go out outside circumstances, go within themselves, where they can, with practice, feel greater stability.

“You need to have an anchor, and that anchor has to come from within you because that’s where you find stability,” she said.

Give yourself time to pause, find space, get a little help from the commentary, it can offer a sense of stability. People have found that useful.”

She also said the sense of community helps, they are on their own but they are not solitary. “People like to feel that they connecting with something that is connecting with others. They aren’t meditating in a solitary way. I found that gives people a lot of energy.

“Instead of thoughts getting caught up in all the fear or worry of what’s going to happen, how’s it going to happen, when’s it going to end, meditation offers a chance to to be present right now and experience inner peace,”

She said it can offer different perspectives, and offer clarity. “It’s like clearing away the clutter. Alot of thinking is not useful to us.”

Daily live meditations every morning from 10:30 to 11:00am and guided 30 minute meditation to “step into love” from 7pm to 7.30pm. visit globalcooperationhouse.org/