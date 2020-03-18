Search

Coronavirus: Bogus NHS workers are knocking on doors claiming to test people for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 17:29 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 18 March 2020

Police are issuing a warning that no NHS workers are knocking on doors in Brent to test for coronavirus.

Residents are being urged to remain alert to any bogus callers claiming to be a health official.

@MPSKensalGreen put out a tweet today (March 18) urging people to call the police if people pretending to be NHS staff ring the doorbell.

They said: “To all residents of Kensal Green!!

“The NHS are NOT conducting any door to door initiatives in regards to testing individuals for the Coronavirus.

“If anyone knocks on your door proclaiming to be conducting the tests please call the Police [sic].”

#kensalgreen, #harlesden, #coronavirus

