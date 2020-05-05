Coronavirus: At least 32 care home deaths in Brent according to ONS figures

A woman cycles past a rainbow graffiti in support of the NHS in Soho, central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

At least 32 people died from Covid-19 in Brent care homes up until April 24, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The same data shows that 166 people died in Brent’s care homes in that time, of all causes, with 19 per cent being coronavirus-related.

Care Quality Commision (CQC) figures show that in the three weeks since April 10, there have been 27 care home deaths in Brent.

You may also want to watch:

Figures from ONS reveal that of the 937 people who died in hospital, 304 were from covid-19, 32pc of the total by April 24.

ONS reports that 30 people have died with coronavirus at home in the borough up to April 24, just 12pc of the 244 people who have died at their place of residence over the same period.

ONS recorded 29,648 deaths which involved coronavirus in England and Wales as of April 24, compared to the government’s daily figures of 22,173 at the same stage.

Of the 35 deaths in a hospice, one was due to coronavirus, and two out of 24 deaths “elsewhere” were covid-19-related.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.