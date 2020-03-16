Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Health officials have now confirmed 20 people in Brent have tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Health England (PHE) announced the new figures this morning (March 16).

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has risen from three confirmed cases last week.

Neighbouring boroughs are also recording a higher number of infections- Westminster has 35 positive cases confirmed, Barnet has 25 and Camden has 22.

A Brent resident in his 60s with underlying health conditions died at Northwick Park Hospital on Saturday, having tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

There are currently 1,391 confirmed cases in the UK and 35 people have died.

The government has moved from a‘contain’ strategy to ‘delay tactics’ in order to spread the rate of infections closer to warmer months to relieve pressure on the NHS.

PM Boris Johnson will today chair an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee, before holding the first of the daily press conferences planned to update the public on coronavirus.

It comes as the Guardian reported on a PHE briefing which warned health chiefs the epidemic in the UK could last until spring next year and could lead up to 7.9 million people being admitted to hospital.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay at home for up to four months within the ‘coming weeks’.