Search

Advanced search

Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated 'Inadequate' by CQC

PUBLISHED: 17:08 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 20 December 2019

Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated 'Inadequate'. Picture: Google

Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated 'Inadequate'. Picture: Google

Archant

A GP surgery in Cricklewood has been hit with an overall 'inadequate' rating from the health watchdog.

Chichele Road Surgery has been rated inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in October. The practice, in Chichele Road, was rated 'good' for being caring and responsive but this had no effect on its overall poor rating.

Inspectors found that appropriate standards of cleanliness and hygiene were not met. There were gaps in systems to assess, monitor and manage risks to patient safety.

The report said there were no clear systems, practices and processes to keep people safe and safeguarded from abuse. Nor were there always systems for the appropriate and safe use of medicines - or to learn and make improvements when things went wrong. The CQC said the surgery had made some improvements since its last inspection, but had not appropriately addressed a requirement notice in relation to the improving clinical performance.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors noticed a lack of established clinical leadership and found leaders could not show that they had the capacity and skills to deliver high quality, sustainable care. They also saw little evidence of systems and processes for learning, continuous improvement and innovation.

To improve their rating, surgery staff must ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way and establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care. Staff must ensure sharps injury guidance is available in consulting or treatment rooms and improve the recording of complaints.

It was noted staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect - and involved them in decisions about their care - and that patients could access the service in a timely manner.

Antony Hall, head of inspection for primary medical services in London, said the surgery will be inspected in six months adding: "The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action. Special measures will give people who use the service the reassurance that the care they get should improve."

Chichele Road Surgery declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting ‘like a nightclub’

Barril pizzeria in Harlesden has lost its alcohol licence. Picture: Google

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Wembley teen Ayoub Majdouline gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during ‘killing mission’

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting ‘like a nightclub’

Barril pizzeria in Harlesden has lost its alcohol licence. Picture: Google

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Wembley teen Ayoub Majdouline gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during ‘killing mission’

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Allinson pleased to have settled squad in place for Hartley Wintney clash

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated ‘Inadequate’ by CQC

Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated 'Inadequate'. Picture: Google

Star Wars the Rise of Skywalker in 4DX

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Comedian Lateef Lovejoy believes the Brent Community Lottery is a ‘brilliant idea’

Brent's deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, Lateef Lovejoy and Cllr Tom Miller promote the Brent Community Lottery. Picture: Andy Ash

Overhaul of student digs planned

The proposed designs for the redevelopment of Francis Gardner Apartments, in West End Lane. Picture: Empiric Student Property plc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists