Chichele Road Surgery in Cricklewood rated ‘Inadequate’ by CQC

A GP surgery in Cricklewood has been hit with an overall 'inadequate' rating from the health watchdog.

Chichele Road Surgery has been rated inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in October. The practice, in Chichele Road, was rated 'good' for being caring and responsive but this had no effect on its overall poor rating.

Inspectors found that appropriate standards of cleanliness and hygiene were not met. There were gaps in systems to assess, monitor and manage risks to patient safety.

The report said there were no clear systems, practices and processes to keep people safe and safeguarded from abuse. Nor were there always systems for the appropriate and safe use of medicines - or to learn and make improvements when things went wrong. The CQC said the surgery had made some improvements since its last inspection, but had not appropriately addressed a requirement notice in relation to the improving clinical performance.

Inspectors noticed a lack of established clinical leadership and found leaders could not show that they had the capacity and skills to deliver high quality, sustainable care. They also saw little evidence of systems and processes for learning, continuous improvement and innovation.

To improve their rating, surgery staff must ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way and establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care. Staff must ensure sharps injury guidance is available in consulting or treatment rooms and improve the recording of complaints.

It was noted staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect - and involved them in decisions about their care - and that patients could access the service in a timely manner.

Antony Hall, head of inspection for primary medical services in London, said the surgery will be inspected in six months adding: "The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action. Special measures will give people who use the service the reassurance that the care they get should improve."

Chichele Road Surgery declined to comment.