NHS trust chief to step down in January

Robyn Doran will retire from the executive director post in the new year - Credit: The Central and North West London NHS Trust

The Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Trust’s chief operating officer, Robyn Doran, will retire from the executive director post in the new year.

CNWL's chief executive, Claire Murdoch, has praised Robyn various achievements in the role.

Claire said: “[She will be remembered for] her leadership of our intervention with the Grenfell community, patient safety, bed management, and the equality and diversity agenda.

"[She also upheld] our standards and quality. Additionally, she was a great support to staff – individually and as a champion of our staff networks."

Robyn has been with the CNWL for 14 years and with predecessor organisations for 33 years previously. Despite stepping down, she will continue to work on several specific priority projects on a part-time basis.

Claire said Robyn’s contribution has been “immense".

She added: “She pops up everywhere with commitment, passion and dedication … I hope we will attract a candidate who will be as excellent as Robyn has been.”