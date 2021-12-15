Central Mosque of Brent to reopen as vaccine centre
Claudia Jacob
- Credit: The Central Mosque of Brent
The Central Mosque of Brent in Willesden Green will reopen as a walk-in vaccination centre on December 17.
The satellite vaccination clinic closed in July having served as a clinic for much of the beginning part of the year.
Brent residents can get their booster vaccine on December 17 from 10am-4pm and December 24 from 10am-1pm. The mosque will also be open and 15 January 7, 8, 14 and 15 January from 10am-4pm.
Dr Raja Amjid Riaz, leader of the mosque’s Covid-19 programme, said: “The local community needs to be aware of the risks of delaying the vaccine; we must do everything possible to make the booster easily accessible. Brent Council and Chelsea and Westminster NHS are really supporting the process. We’re ready to take on the fight against Covid-19 so let’s get boosted.”
The mosque hopes to offer daily appointments after the prime minister announced that everyone aged 18 and over should receive a booster vaccination before the end of the year, but is awaiting confirmation.
The mosque has administered more than 9,500 vaccines since February.
