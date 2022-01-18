News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Central Mosque of Brent launches Breathe Easy support group

William Mata

Published: 3:28 PM January 18, 2022
Brent Central Mosque

Brent Central Mosque - Credit: Google Maps

The Central Mosque of Brent is set to launch a 'breathe easy' group to support those with asthma and lung conditions. 

Launching at 2pm this Friday (January 21), the group aims to end the "isolation" felt by sufferers. It will then meet one Friday per month. 

Instigators have said the service is particularly important as Brent has one of the highest rates of asthma hospitalisations in London.

Dr Riaz, who is treasurer and trustee at the mosque said: “This support group is vital, and we want to welcome everyone, whatever their background or religion to the mosque.  

“It is in a socially deprived area, with high levels of smoking and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

"Around 60 per cent of the population, especially in the south of the borough is BAME, and these communities can be reluctant to seek out health advice."

He added: "We hope to create a programme of talks that really resonates with the people with lung conditions, helps them to manage their health more proactively and provides a place where they can share their experiences and get support from others in the same situation.” 

