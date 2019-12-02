Central Middlesex Hospital staff complete 250th knee replacement with robotics making it a European leader

Central Middlesex Hospital is now a European leader of robotic surgery after staff completed their 250th knee replacement procedure.

The computer-guided Navio system generates a 3D model of the knee allowing replacements to be fitted more accurately than the traditional 'jig' technique.

Orthopaedic surgeon Simon Jennings said: "Logic suggests that if we can fit the replacement more accurately it will feel better and people can get up and about more quickly.

"The initial results are promising and there is a significant saving for the NHS because people are discharged within a couple of days."

He added: "It's exciting for us because it's showcasing our work to a global audience and I do believe it is the way forward regarding knee replacements. It's a fantastic achievement reaching our 250th procedure and I'd like to thank the whole team for the continued commitment and hard work."