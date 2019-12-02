Search

Advanced search

Central Middlesex Hospital staff complete 250th knee replacement with robotics making it a European leader

PUBLISHED: 09:09 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 02 December 2019

Staff at Central Middlesex Hospital celebrated 250th robotic surgery knee replacement

Staff at Central Middlesex Hospital celebrated 250th robotic surgery knee replacement

Archant

Central Middlesex Hospital is now a European leader of robotic surgery after staff completed their 250th knee replacement procedure.

The computer-guided Navio system generates a 3D model of the knee allowing replacements to be fitted more accurately than the traditional 'jig' technique.

You may also want to watch:

Orthopaedic surgeon Simon Jennings said: "Logic suggests that if we can fit the replacement more accurately it will feel better and people can get up and about more quickly.

"The initial results are promising and there is a significant saving for the NHS because people are discharged within a couple of days."

He added: "It's exciting for us because it's showcasing our work to a global audience and I do believe it is the way forward regarding knee replacements. It's a fantastic achievement reaching our 250th procedure and I'd like to thank the whole team for the continued commitment and hard work."

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Northwick Park surgeons gets granddad to bride’s party day after his stroke

Rangan Bulsara, Chaun Prasahn, Karishma Parmar and Jaysukh Bulsara. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Special needs pupils from Neasden school take-over children’s centre helping staff with roles and activities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at St Raphael's Children Centre during a takeover day by Phoenix Arch School. Picture: Barnados

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Northwick Park surgeons gets granddad to bride’s party day after his stroke

Rangan Bulsara, Chaun Prasahn, Karishma Parmar and Jaysukh Bulsara. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Special needs pupils from Neasden school take-over children’s centre helping staff with roles and activities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at St Raphael's Children Centre during a takeover day by Phoenix Arch School. Picture: Barnados

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Central Middlesex Hospital staff complete 250th knee replacement with robotics making it a European leader

Staff at Central Middlesex Hospital celebrated 250th robotic surgery knee replacement

National League: Wealdstone 3 Concord 0

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Concord (pic Mont Image Media)

Southern League: Yate Town 2 Harrow Borough 1

Harrow players huddle before the start of play (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Rooney presence boosted Rangers says Warburton

Derby County's Wayne Rooney in the dugout during the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR

Championship: Derby 1 QPR 1

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists