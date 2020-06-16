Central Middlesex Hospital now ‘covid protected’ and back in business operating patients

Nurse Matthew Knight has his temperature checked by colleague Agatha Enchil at Central Middlesex Hospital. Picture: LNWUH Archant

Central Middlesex hospital is back in business undertaking surgeries as it is now designated as “Covid protected”.

The hospital in Acton Lane, has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Endoscopy has resumed with theatres starting to clear a backlog of urgent Ear, Nose and Throat cases involving children.

Each day 800 patients and staff have their temperature taken with a hand-held thermal scanner at one of two entrances.

Staff with high temperatures are asked to go home, self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19. Patients are risk-assessed and their appointment rescheduled.

Chris Bown, chief executive of LNWH NHS Trust, said: “A high temperature is just one potential sign of Covid-19 so the thermal checks aren’t fool-proof and don’t necessarily mean you have the virus.

“However, they do provide us with another line of defence in helping minimise the risk of Covid-19 getting into the hospital.”