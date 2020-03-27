Search

Coronavirus: TV celebrities star in video with Northwick Park Hospital staff to express their thanks

PUBLISHED: 16:22 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 27 March 2020

Northwick Park Hospital staff have made a video with celebrities. Picture; LNWUH

Northwick Park Hospital staff have made a video with celebrities. Picture; LNWUH

Archant

Celebrities have voiced their support for NHS workers by appearing in a video alongside staff at Northwick Park Hospital.

Familiar faces including TV presenter Philip Schofield, Gaby Logan, Hairy Bikers David Myers and Si King, and Claudia Winkleman all spared the time to share their appreciation with recording snapshots.

Victoria Manning, who works at the hospital in Watford Road, came up with the idea of a video and friends of hers put her in touch with the different stars.

A physiotherapist and wellbing lead, she is currently helping oversee the distribution of public donations coming into Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals alongside the London Northwest University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH) Charity.

Victoria said: “Staff are doing a fantastic job here and across the country and I wanted the video to reflect that.

A few of my wonderful friends put me in contact with various celebrities.

The staff there were only too keen to get involved and spread the message of encouragement and thanks to all NHS staff.”

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here.

Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Brent

