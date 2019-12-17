Former carer tells Queen's Park AGM to 'hold the government's feet to the fire' over adult social care promises

Roy Lilley, Sally Miller, Steven Bramley, Nadia Taylor. Picture: Carers Network Archant

More than 60 unpaid carers and professionals gathered in Queen's Park for the Carers Network's AGM.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHS commentator Roy Lilley, who was an unpaid carer for his mother, joined the group at the Beethoven Centre, in Third Avenue, on December 13.

He suggested they all hold the government's "feet to the fire" to find solutions within adult social care.

In a heartfelt speech he said: "The work that carers do, unpaid, unrewarded and often unnoticed, must be recognised - along with the NHS and social care - as the third service, where families, relatives and friends, put their lives on hold, in selfless dedication to caring for those the state has, too often, left behind.

You may also want to watch:

"We should honour them, pay them, train them, support them and above all thank them for doing what most of us cannot. Apart from the emotional pressures and strains, carers fight a daily battle with bureaucracy, and a complicated system that looks designed to keep people out."

He added: "A carer-focussed redesign is long overdue. It's a time to be bold and must hold the new government's feet to the fire and make sure they honour their promises to find a permanent solution to the problems ten year of austerity has created for adult social care."

Roy's speech was followed by a lively Q&A and some festive cheer as attendees enjoyed a glass of wine and a mince pie.