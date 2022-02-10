News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Real life midwives awarded by Call the Midwife stars

William Mata

Published: 11:44 AM February 10, 2022
Angela receives the award which had been announced by Call the Midwife stars online

Stars of BBC drama Call the Midwife surprised a real life Northwick Park Hospital medic at an award ceremony. 

Screenwriter Heidi Thomas and husband Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Patrick Turner in the long-running series, awarded the Sister Gwen Richardson Midwifery Award to Angela Braithwaite. 

In the online event, they also paid tribute to finalists Hazel Mashingaidze and Hayley Cooper. 

Stephen said: “You are the stars of our series and do something fantastic which we try to represent. The story we tell has always been your story as midwives.”

The award was originally set up by Gwen Richardson’s three daughters in memory of their mother who worked as a midwife at Central Middlesex Hospital in the 1940s and 50s before having her own children. It recognises midwives who reflect the award’s ethos of care, commitment and dedication.

Heidi Thomas added: “I have a deep respect for you all and know that you are unforgettable to anyone whose lives you touch. It’s a privilege to be part of these awards today.”
 

