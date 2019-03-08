Trio at Wembley care home reach regional finals of the Great British Care Awards

Brook House Care Home staff Alison Khurana, activities coordinator, Ovidiu Cimpeanu, head chef Cornelia Olteanu, unit manager have made regional finals of the Great British Care Awards. Picture: Brook House Archant

Three care home staff in Wembley have made it through to regional finals of the Great British Care Awards.

Alison Khurana, activities coordinator, Cornelia Olteanu, unit manager and Ovidiu Cimpeanu, head chef, all work at Brook House Care Home in Forty Close.

They will be attending the final of the London Regional Awards at the Marriot Hotel, in Regents Park, on November 16.

The trio have been recognised for their achievements in providing the best quality of activities, care and menus for residents.

Nine regions are taking part in the Great British Care Awards which promote best practice within both the home care and care home sectors, and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Hohn Gilfillan general manager said: "We are so proud of Alison, Cornelia and Ovidiu for doing so well reaching this stage."