Brent residents get free access to mental health support

Brent residents will have access to free mental health provisions over the Christmas period as part of the services offered by Hestia, a charity based across London and the south east.

The Brent Cove drop-in offers urgent mental health services to residents, without an appointment. Support from trained recovery and support workers will be available between 2-10pm over Christmas.

A’ishah Abbasi, the area manager, said that low moods, loneliness, and anxiety are the most common issues residents are facing.

A’ishah said: “The pandemic has really driven people to the loneliest place they could be in…for people who are just finding their way back into a routine, news of the Omicron variant has caused a complete 180.”

Commissioned by Central Northwest London NHS Foundation, the centre can provide a safety plan as well as coping mechanisms, so that residents have the right tools to manage their symptoms. Residents will be signposted to the required services if necessary.

Gayle Lowery-Jones, Hestia’s regional director of operations, said: “The pandemic has been incredibly challenging for everyone. With the uncertainty surrounding new restrictions over the holiday period, Christmas may be a difficult time for those with mental health needs.

"That’s why mental health services like Brent Cove Drop-in Service are vital for local communities. We’re open every day over the festive season, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Bank Holidays.”

Gayle added: “We’re here to reduce pressure on local hospital emergency departments, and in turn, create a safe environment for residents of Brent. The lockdowns have shown us how important it is to look after your mental health. We are offering accessible, tailored support to local residents 365 days a year.”

The Brent Cove drop-in service is a branch delivered by Hestia, a charity that supports men, women, and children during times of crisis. Over the past year, the charity has supported 15,238 people including survivors of modern slavery, domestic abuse and those with mental health needs.

Residents of Brent aged 18 and over can turn up to the Brent Cove Drop-in any day during the Christmas period.